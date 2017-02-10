Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Real Madrid training ahead of Napoli clash

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ronaldo sits out training ahead of Napoli tie

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Reina 'looking forward' to Madrid test

UEFA Champions League Adriana Garcia, Ben Gladwell
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve missed out on Ronaldo - ex-club chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's experiment, Barca win marred

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Roberto Carlos on Asian tour

Brazil ace Roberto Carlos visits Singapore

Blog - Football Asia Kenneth Tan
Read

Bale back in Madrid training after surgery

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read
Isco

Isco dazzles as Madrid win in Osasuna

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read
Isco shot vs Osasuna 170211

Isco wishes Osasuna's Bonnin quick recovery

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Karim Benzema after opening the scoring.

Real made to suffer for Osasuna win - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Gomez: Real played down to Osasuna

Spanish Primera División
Read

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read
OsasunaOsasuna
Real MadridReal Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Valencia: Mourinho wanted me at Madrid

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool to trigger €50m Williams release

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Are Real Madrid on UCL upset alert?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Real Madrid training ahead of Napoli clash

The FC panel discuss whether Napoli are capable of giving Real Madrid a test in their Champions League showdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat out Real Madrid training just 48 hours ahead of Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at home to Napoli, but is still expected to be available for the game.

Local media reports said that Ronaldo remained in the gym on Monday, preferring to be cautious after receiving a knock to his right leg during Madrid's 3-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Gareth Bale again took a full part in the session, having recovered from an ankle problem which saw him sidelined for almost three months, although it remains to be seen whether coach Zinedine Zidane will bring the Wales international straight back into action against the in-form Serie A side.

Madrid's club statement on Monday also said that Fabio Coentrao had not taken part in the workout, while photos published afterwards showed Danilo has recovered quickly from a leg injury which saw him stretchered off during the second half at Osasuna.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available to face Napoli.

"Real Madrid continued to prepare for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Napoli, to be played at the Bernabeu on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. CET)," the statement read.

"Ball work took centre stage in a session that saw Zidane call up Real Madrid Castilla player Enzo [Zidane]. The Whites, completed the first session of the week, performing various possession and pressing exercises, ball circulation and crossing and finishing. Cristiano Ronaldo and Coentrao trained inside the facilities."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.