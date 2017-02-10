Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Real Madrid training ahead of Napoli clash

The FC panel discuss whether Napoli are capable of giving Real Madrid a test in their Champions League showdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat out Real Madrid training just 48 hours ahead of Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at home to Napoli, but is still expected to be available for the game.

Local media reports said that Ronaldo remained in the gym on Monday, preferring to be cautious after receiving a knock to his right leg during Madrid's 3-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Gareth Bale again took a full part in the session, having recovered from an ankle problem which saw him sidelined for almost three months, although it remains to be seen whether coach Zinedine Zidane will bring the Wales international straight back into action against the in-form Serie A side.

Madrid's club statement on Monday also said that Fabio Coentrao had not taken part in the workout, while photos published afterwards showed Danilo has recovered quickly from a leg injury which saw him stretchered off during the second half at Osasuna.

"Real Madrid continued to prepare for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Napoli, to be played at the Bernabeu on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. CET)," the statement read.

"Ball work took centre stage in a session that saw Zidane call up Real Madrid Castilla player Enzo [Zidane]. The Whites, completed the first session of the week, performing various possession and pressing exercises, ball circulation and crossing and finishing. Cristiano Ronaldo and Coentrao trained inside the facilities."

