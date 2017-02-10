Isco wishes Osasuna's Tano Bonnin good luck after double leg break

Despite a win to remain top in La Liga, Herculez Gomez felt Real Madrid played down to the level of lowly Osasuna.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco wished a quick recovery to Osasuna's Tano Bonnin after the latter suffered a double fracture in his right leg during La Liga leader Madrid's 3-1 victory at bottom team Osasuna on Sunday evening.

The injury happened midway through the first half of the game at El Sadar, with Tano coming out the worst after a collision as he and Isco competed for a loose ball in midfield.

At first the incident did not appear too serious, but players from both teams were clearly affected by what they had seen, and the Dominican Republic international was stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

"Initial tests have shown that Tano has suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg," Osasuna tweeted at half-time, and the 26-year-old one-time Madrid youth teamer is now set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking on Movistar Plus after the game, Isco said that the injury had happened during a "typical challenge" but that he wished all the best to Tano and hoped the Osasuna player would be back playing as soon as possible.

"We just banged knees, during a typical challenge in the game, it was knee against knee," Isco said. "I'm sorry that he has such a serious injury. It was such bad luck. And I hope he recovers as soon as possible. From his shouts we knew that something was wrong. You could not really look at it. It is such a pity it went like this."

Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona's Aleix Vidal also picked up a serious injury in a clash with Alaves' Theo Hernandez during the Camp Nou outfit's 6-0 win at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Vidal will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a dislocated ankle.

