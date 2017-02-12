Loss of concentration helped Osasuna make Real Madrid suffer - Zidane

Despite a win to remain top in La Liga, Herculez Gomez felt Real Madrid played down to the level of lowly Osasuna.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that his team had suffered before returning to the top of La Liga by beating bottom team Osasuna 3-1 on Saturday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 24th minute near-post strike seemed to have set up Madrid for a straightforward win, but Osasuna's Sergio Leon ran clear and clipped home an equaliser to leave the score at the break.

Isco slotted home a neat 10 yard shot soon after half-time, but Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas was regularly called upon to keep his side in the lead, before substitute Lucas Vazquez clipped the ball into the net to seal the win late on.

Dislodged from top spot for a few hours after Barcelona's 6-0 win at Alaves earlier in the afternoon, Madrid moved back two points ahead of their rivals, with two fewer games played.

Zidane told his postmatch news conference that his team had not felt any extra pressure due to the situation.

"Every weekend, every game in Liga, there is pressure," Zidane said. "We knew we would suffer in this game, but we got the three points and we are very happy with that. There is not such a big difference between the leaders and the bottom side.

"We know we cannot relax, we must keep going on this path. It will be difficult until the end. We must take every chance we have to get three points."

Zidane admitted that his side should have done better than to let Osasuna back into the game.

"The worst is when you score the first goal, and 10 minutes later they equalise because we were not clever," he said. "That can happen, it did happen, there was a lack of concentration. We could have made it 2-0 and killed the game. But we knew at half-time that we could keep going and win it, and we did."

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after scoring in a win against Osasuna.

Madrid began again with three centre-backs but looked much more comfortable after a change to 4-4-2 at 1-1 when Danilo left with an ankle injury and James Rodriguez entered.

"We wanted to start with three at the back, and Marcelo and Danilo pushed further up," Zidane said. "With the injury we had to change, and we got more balance then. You can close up in the middle with two lines of four, make it more difficult for the opponent, and balance better ourselves. That way we got the three points."

Zidane said he hoped Danilo's injury was not too serious and he could be back for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at home to Napoli, while also extending his best wishes to Osasuna's Tano Bonnin who broke both his fibia and tibula in an unfortunate first half clash with Madrid midfielder Isco.

"We are very sorry for the Osasuna player, it seems it is very serious," the Frenchman said. "With Danilo it was a bang, we will see tomorrow."

