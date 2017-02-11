Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
 By Dermot Corrigan
Zinedine Zidane hopes postponement won't hurt Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he hopes his team will not be affected by their fortnight without a game in Saturday evening's La Liga clash at rock-bottom Osasuna.

The postponement of last weekend's league fixture at Celta Vigo due to bad weather means La Liga leaders Madrid followed a busy spell of eight games in 25 days through January with a quiet run of two full weeks with no fixture at all.

Zidane avoided commenting on the row between his club and Vigo mayor Abel Caballero over the postponement, telling his prematch news conference that, while the situation is not ideal, his team accept the situation.

OsasunaOsasuna
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"We don't know," Zidane said when asked about the potential negative effect of their uneven schedule. "We will see tomorrow.

"We always want to play, so of course a fortnight without a game is a lot for us, but the decision was taken and we respect it. We have already moved on. I can assure you that we have worked well and physically we are fine. Of course it would have been better to play a game -- that is what the players want, to play, not training. They enjoy the games."

The enforced break could even mean that, by the time they kick-off on Saturday, Madrid have been overtaken by Barcelona in the table, albeit with games in hand. Zidane said that his team must take the field without thinking they had any other points "in the bank."

He said: "The two games in hand -- we do not even know the date of the Celta game. Will we have seven, five, one point more? Who knows?

"So we just think about tomorrow. We have a good team, good squad, and we always do our best to pick up points, try to play well."

Real Madrid will have three games in hand on Barcelona by the time they kick off at Osasuna on Saturday.

Madrid won just one of their last five visits to El Sadar before Osasuna were relegated in 2014, but the Pamplona based side have had a miserable return to the top flight this season and won just one of their first 21 Liga games.

However, Zidane said: "We know it is first against last, and I don't like that at all. Osasuna, whatever happens, always play well [against Madrid], even more so at home.

"We know what is waiting for us tomorrow. It has always been difficult for us there but, at the same time, we are ready and physically good to play the game."

The fortnight's break has allowed Madrid's fitness problems to ease, with Luka Modric, Marcelo, Pepe and James Rodriguez among those who have returned to full training. With Napoli looming in Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at the Bernabeu, Zidane would not say if he would start Modric and Carvajal against Osasuna.

"You will know tomorrow," he said. "[Modric and Carvajal] are ready to be in the squad. Then we will see how we play tomorrow."

The last remaining player in the treatment room is Gareth Bale, and Zidane said: "The return game against Napoli is on March 7. I hope to have Gareth back before that.

"He is doing everything on the pitch, the only thing left is most important, to train with the team. I see him excited to be coming back."

Zidane said he had felt no need to speak with goalkeeper Keylor Navas about the ongoing speculation that Madrid would sign either David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois.

"I don't talk about that -- Keylor is fine," he said. "I have a squad of 24 players and don't want to see or think or listen to what will happen after. I just focus on my players -- we have four months left of the competition. Keylor, like the others, is just thinking about that."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

