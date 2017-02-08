Previous
 By Dermot Corrigan
Dani Carvajal returns to Real Madrid training after hamstring injury

Zinedine Zidane is expecting a full squad of players as of next week except for Gareth Bale.
With CR7 being named the world's highest-paid athlete, the FC guys reflect on some endorsements from their playing days.

Real Madrid received another fitness boost on Tuesday when right-back Dani Carvajal returned to training with the squad.

Carvajal's recovery from a hamstring injury means Gareth Bale is now the only Madrid player currently unavailable to coach Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid had a difficult January with a long list of key players sidelined -- including Luka Modric, Marcelo, Pepe and James Rodriguez -- as the team lost their long unbeaten record and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo.

But recent weeks have seen the situation improve for the La Liga leaders, although the controversial postponement of last weekend's league fixture at Celta meant that none of the recovered players were able to get any game time.

Real Madrid were stunned by a late Las Palmas goal on Saturday.
Dani Carvajal is training with his Real Madrid teammates again after three weeks out.

Next Saturday's La Liga visit to bottom team Osasuna is now likely to see most of the fit-again players return, in a bid to have the strongest possible XI available to face Napoli in the following Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at the Bernabeu.

Carvajal's return to work with his teammates was revealed in a club statement released after Tuesday's session, which also included some positive news on Bale's recovery from the ankle ligament injury the Wales winger suffered late last November.

"Real Madrid completed the first training session of the week as they begin preparations for this Saturday's LaLiga clash with Osasuna at El Sadar," the statement said. "Carvajal trained with the group in a session which was dominated by high-intensity ball work.

"Zidane called upon Real Madrid Castilla player, Enzo, for the session, which covered ball exercises focused on technique, possession and pressuring drills and shots on goal.

"Gareth Bale, who is continuing his recovery programme, combined indoor work with some exercises out on the pitch."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

