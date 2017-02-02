Previous
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid play practice match following Celta Viga postponement

Zinedine Zidane is expecting a full squad of players as of next week except for Gareth Bale.
With CR7 being named the world's highest-paid athlete, the FC guys reflect on some endorsements from their playing days.
Steve Nicol dismisses the notion Sevilla can contend for the La Liga title against Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Shaka Hislop evaluates the latest news from the rumour mill, including talks of Real Madrid possibly landing Sergio Aguero.
Neymar says Barcelona are keeping a close eye at Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid played a practice match including youth teamers on Sunday, following the postponement of their La Liga game against Celta Vigo, with Cristiano Ronaldo's side reportedly marking his 32nd birthday by winning 6-1.

Madrid's game at Celta on Sunday evening was called off for safety reasons after bad weather in Galicia, despite the league leaders pushing for it to go ahead, leaving the senior squad without a game at all for two weeks.

Coach Zinedine Zidane decided to deal with the situation by calling up a number of youth-team players to Sunday's session at Valdebebas, with Marca reporting that the team led by Portugal captain Ronaldo and including Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos ran out easy 6-1 victors over an XI featuring Pepe, Isco and Karim Benzema in the full-pitch training match.

An official club statement said that most of Madrid's senior players took part, however James Rodriguez and Luka Modric, who have been recently sidelined through injury, sat out the game as they are not quite ready to return to action yet.

"The squad are back to training at Real Madrid City after the postponement of the game at Balaidos," the statement said.

"The Whites completed a session with an intense warm-up, possession drills and a two-part game on pitch 3. Zidane called on the Castilla players Lin [Liangming], [Jaime] Seoane, [Cristian] Cedres, [Alvaro] Tejero and Nikos [Vergos].

"Modric and James trained using the indoor facilities, while [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal continued with their respective recovery processes."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

