United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Betis
Postp
Game Details
Metz
Marseille
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
 By Dermot Corrigan
Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't be whistled in England - Cesc Fabregas

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo would never be whistled by his own team fans were he playing in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has been barracked by supporters at home at the Bernabeu on and off over recent years, despite establishing himself as Madrid's all-time leading scorer and helping the team win two Champions League trophies in the last three seasons.

There were more whistles and boos after the Portugal captain had misplaced some passes early in Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win at home to Real Sociedad, with video appearing to show him respond by mouthing an offensive phrase in the direction of the stands. He then provided an assist and goal as Zinedine Zidane's side stretched their lead at the top of the title.

Asked on Spanish TV station Movistar Plus whether former Manchester United star Ronaldo would suffer similar treatment in the Premier League, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Fabregas replied: "No way. I am sure about that."

Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo has faced criticism from Real Madrid fans on several occasions over the years.

A number of top stars have faced whistles from the Madrid fans over the years and Gonzalo Higuain, now with Juventus, has said he finds the Italian club's fans to be more patient.

Higuain spent six years at Madrid, making almost 200 appearances before joining Napoli in 2013. He moved to Juve last summer for a Serie A record fee of €90 million and he told Onda Cero: "The fans are not as demanding here as they are at Real.

"It's not in the culture of a Juventus fan to whistle their own players. But Juve are like Real Madrid: they are clubs who teach you to win."

ESPN FC's Italy correspondent, Ben Gladwell, contributed to this report.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

