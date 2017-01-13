Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Michallik: No need to dissect Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Ronaldo Sevilla celeb

Ronaldo equals La Liga penalty record

Real Madrid ESPN Staff
Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane

Zidane tips Sevilla to fight for La Liga title

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Marcelo

Marcelo: Real must learn from mistakes in Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Sevilla end Real's streak with stunner

Spanish Primera División
Real Madrid saw their unbeaten streak die in the final moments of Sunday's 2-1 loss.

Madrid snap 40-match unbeaten run at Sevilla

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Sergio Ramos

Zidane wants Sevilla fans to respect Ramos

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Real express 'complete support' for Ramos

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

High stakes in Real-Sevilla Round 3

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Lowe: Real keep their streak alive ... barely

La Liga Sid Lowe
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone

German Bundesliga
Trending: Real Madrid's unbeaten record

Latest ESPN staff
ESPN FC
Cristiano Ronaldo equals Hugo Sanchez's La Liga penalty record

With their 40-match unbeaten run ending with a loss to Sevilla, the FC crew think Real have nothing to worry about.
Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten streak concluded after Sevilla scored a game-winner in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday saw him equal Hugo Sanchez's record for most spot kicks scored in La Liga with 56.

Despite Vitolo's attempt to distract the Portuguese forward, Ronaldo still put the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Rico to make it 56 penalties scored in his time with Madrid.

Sevilla scored a stunning comeback win when an own-goal by Sergio Ramos and a winner from new recruit Stevan Jovetic in the dying seconds of the game were enough to secure maximum points for the home side.

Ronaldo will have the chance to break the record when Madrid entertain Malaga on Jan. 21 at the Bernabeu where they will look to increase their one-point lead over Sevilla, who relegated Barcelona to third place with the win.

