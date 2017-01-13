Cristiano Ronaldo equals Hugo Sanchez's La Liga penalty record

With their 40-match unbeaten run ending with a loss to Sevilla, the FC crew think Real have nothing to worry about.

Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten streak concluded after Sevilla scored a game-winner in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday saw him equal Hugo Sanchez's record for most spot kicks scored in La Liga with 56.

Despite Vitolo's attempt to distract the Portuguese forward, Ronaldo still put the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Rico to make it 56 penalties scored in his time with Madrid.

Sevilla scored a stunning comeback win when an own-goal by Sergio Ramos and a winner from new recruit Stevan Jovetic in the dying seconds of the game were enough to secure maximum points for the home side.

Ronaldo will have the chance to break the record when Madrid entertain Malaga on Jan. 21 at the Bernabeu where they will look to increase their one-point lead over Sevilla, who relegated Barcelona to third place with the win.

