Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
 By Adriana Garcia
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos apologises to Sevilla fans

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has apologised to Sevilla fans following his goal celebration in Thursday's 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos came from 3-1 down to complete a 6-3 aggregate win and will take on Celta Vigo next in the competition.

But Sevilla fans were left fuming after Ramos celebrated scoring Real's second, a "Panenka" penalty, in front of them before Karim Benzema ensured that Real set a new unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions in the last play of the game.

Ramos, who came through Sevilla's youth ranks before leaving the Andalusian club in 2005 for Real, complained after the game that a section of home fans had "remembered my mother and insulted me from the first minute." And insults continued as the player left the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

However, the 30-year-old later regretted his actions and said on his club's website: "I came here to play a long time ago, it wasn't the reception I was hoping for but you have to respect it. I asked for forgiveness and my celebration wasn't meant as a lack of respect or an insult to anyone.

"This will always be my home despite those who choose to boo me. I'm not going to change my style of play because my team needs me and I am the captain of Real Madrid. I am both a Sevillista and a Madridista."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane came out in defence of Ramos.

"It is not nice when they insult you," he told his club's website. "We can't avoid it, however.

"It is an ugly thing to happen but it can't be avoided. He played here for a long time. He is from here and I'm certain he'll be hurt by that. These things can happen from time to time and neither he nor his family will be happy with that."

Real return to the same venue on Sunday to face Sevilla in La Liga and are four points clear of their rivals at the top of the standings.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

