Real Madrid deserved to advance after Sevilla draw - Zinedine Zidane

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admitted his side had rode their luck at times in Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 second leg 3-3 draw at Sevilla, but added that over the two legs they deserved to go through 6-3 on aggregate.

Sevilla started 3-0 down from last week's Bernabeu first leg, but their fast start was rewarded when Madrid right-back Danilo headed a cross into his own net after just 10 minutes.

Sevilla FC Sevilla FC Real Madrid Real Madrid 3 3 FT Leg 2 Aggregate: 3 - 6 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

The action got even more frenetic after the break with Blancos youngster Marco Asensio netting after an 80-run on the break, only for Sevilla debutant Stevan Jovetic to volley his side back in front, and Vicente Iborra then poking home after a mistake from visiting goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as belief grew among the home crowd for a mighty upset.

Sergio Ramos' late penalty and substitute Karim Benzema's deflected injury-time strike made it 3-3 however and pushed Los Blancos' eight-month unbeaten run to a Spanish record of 40 games. The Los Blancos coach told his postmatch news conference that Sevilla had played very well on the night, but his team deserved their place in Friday's quarterfinal draw.

"It was a very difficult game," Zidane said. "They played very well, maybe Sevilla deserved more in today's game. After our first goal we relaxed a little, and they scored twice. In the end we believed we could get a draw, and we did it. But we deserve to go through over the two legs.

Zinedine Zidane's team clawed back to secure a 3-3 draw on the day.

La Liga leaders Madrid would face similar "suffering" when there are back at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday evening to face second placed Sevilla in that competition, Zidane said.

"We suffered a lot, against very good players, who do everything rapidly, with fans who push hard," he said. "On Sunday it will be another game, with suffering, but like always against Sevilla who are a big rival. They are second in the table, that is on their own merits. It is down to what they have done, and did again today."

Zidane said it was "ugly" and "hurtful" the way former Sevilla defender Ramos had been jeered after scoring a panenka penalty and celebrating in front of his hometown club's Biris ultras.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan