Real Madrid 'never doubted' unbeaten run would continue - Marcelo

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo said his team had never doubted that their record unbeaten run was about to end, even as they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 second leg at Sevilla.

Sevilla went into the game 3-0 behind from last week's first leg, but Jorge Sampaoli's supercharged side unsettled Madrid from the start and were ahead early through visiting right-back Danilo's own goal. Even after Madrid youngster Marco Asensio equalised after an 80-yard solo run, Sevilla went back in front with goals from debutant Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra.

Madrid were two goals down with seven minutes left, but Sergio Ramos' panenka penalty and substitute Karim Benzema's deflected injury-time strike made it 3-3 on the night and pushed Los Blancos' eight-month unbeaten run to a Spanish record of 40 games.

Speaking on Gol TV after the final whistle, Marcelo said his team had the belief that if they stuck in a game things would go their way.

"We never doubted in any moment," Marcelo said. "We had to have patience. This lasts 90 minutes and in the end we played a good game overall."

Zinedine Zidane's side qualify 6-3 on aggregate and take their place in Friday's quarterfinal draw, with Marcelo saying the advantage from last Wednesday's Bernabeu first leg had proved decisive.

"Sevilla are a great team," he said. "We knew it was going to be like this, despite the first leg result. Sevilla pushed a lot, but in the end the three goals we scored in the first leg helped us."

The Blancos vice-captain said he and his teammates were not too concerned about having passed Barcelona's previous record unbeaten mark, but were well aware they faced another test when back in Sevilla for a top of the table La Liga clash on Sunday evening.

"We do not think about [the record]," Marcelo said. "We go game from game. The team fought again today -- that was the most important. It will be another great game on Sunday, the Spanish league is the greatest in the world."

