Real Madrid break Barcelona's Spanish record as unbeaten run reaches 40

Zinedine Zidane was praised by some of the Real Madrid greats for his managerial success after just one season.

Karim Benzema scored with the final kick of the game to give Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and extend their unbeaten run to 40 games, breaking Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's men have not lost since a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in the Champions League last season, and have gone on to record 30 wins and 10 draws.

Madrid broke the previous record for a Spanish club of 39 games, set last season by arch-rivals Barcelona.

Sevilla FC Sevilla FC Real Madrid Real Madrid 3 3 FT Leg 2 Aggregate: 3 - 6 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Juventus hold the European all-time record for their unbeaten run of 43 matches in all competitions, set when current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in charge in 2011-12.

Madrid's previous longest unbeaten run was 34 games, set during the 1988-89 campaign when they won the Primera Division title, only losing once in 38 games.

Thursday's victory capped a 6-3 aggregate triumph over Sevilla as Zinedine Zidane's men advanced to the quarterfinals, the draw for which will be held on Friday.

If they continue to avoid defeat, Madrid could equal Juventus' European record at home in La Liga against Malaga on Jan. 21 and break it in the second leg of their Copa quarterfinal the following week.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.