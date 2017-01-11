Real Madrid break Barcelona's Spanish record as unbeaten run reaches 40

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Real MadridReal Madrid
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Real Madrid stay top but Barca drop

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Karim Benzema

Madrid break record at 40 games unbeaten

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 12 4 0 40
2 Sevilla 11 3 3 36
3 Barcelona 10 5 2 35
View Full Table »

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo made short work of Andorra on Friday.

Ronaldo: Confederations Cup win 'a dream'

FIFA Confederations Cup ESPN staff
Read
Xabi Alonso's volley lit up what was otherwise a turgid evening in Bayern's cup win.

Alonso: Justice served in tax case closure

Bayern Munich Adriana Garcia
Read
Real Madrid legends congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Kopa: Ronaldo can win Ballon d'Or again

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Modric scissor kick vs Sevilla 170104

Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ronaldo, Real among Laureus nominees

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez CSL rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
Read
James Rodriguez

Real should expect wild reception in Sevilla

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Tax fraud case against Alonso dropped

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid break Barcelona's Spanish record as unbeaten run reaches 40

Zinedine Zidane was praised by some of the Real Madrid greats for his managerial success after just one season.

Karim Benzema scored with the final kick of the game to give Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and extend their unbeaten run to 40 games, breaking Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's men have not lost since a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in the Champions League last season, and have gone on to record 30 wins and 10 draws.

Madrid broke the previous record for a Spanish club of 39 games, set last season by arch-rivals Barcelona.

Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Juventus hold the European all-time record for their unbeaten run of 43 matches in all competitions, set when current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in charge in 2011-12.

Madrid's previous longest unbeaten run was 34 games, set during the 1988-89 campaign when they won the Primera Division title, only losing once in 38 games.

Thursday's victory capped a 6-3 aggregate triumph over Sevilla as Zinedine Zidane's men advanced to the quarterfinals, the draw for which will be held on Friday.

If they continue to avoid defeat, Madrid could equal Juventus' European record at home in La Liga against Malaga on Jan. 21 and break it in the second leg of their Copa quarterfinal the following week.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.