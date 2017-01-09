Cristiano Ronaldo out of Real Madrid Copa del Rey squad, Ramos returns

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo out of Real's Copa del Rey squad

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Real Madrid legends congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil's Ronaldo not happy over weight jibe

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo doesn't see coaching in his future

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends

Spanish Primera División
Read

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Zidane enjoying 'crazy job' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Martin Odegaard has spent the vast majority of his Real Madrid tenure playing with the club's reserve side.

Odegaard leaves Real Madrid on loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Perez denies huge China offer for Ronaldo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo's haul of 16 individual awards

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo jokes: The Best award was tax-free

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and pose with their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Real stars upset by Messi awards no-show

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Madrid's Odegaard set for Heerenveen loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Sergio Ramos

Zidane has Madrid poised for Treble fight

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo, Messi did not vote for each other

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo out of Real Madrid Copa del Rey squad, Ramos returns

Zinedine Zidane was praised by some of the Real Madrid greats for his managerial success after just one season.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has rested Cristiano Ronaldo for Thursday's Copa del Rey game at Sevilla, with Luka Modric also absent but Sergio Ramos, Mateo Kovacic and Lucas Vazquez returning.

With Madrid holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Ronaldo has been left out ahead of the key La Liga clash against the same opponents at the weekend.

The Portugal captain was also left out of the first leg and, speaking before his omission from the squad for the second had been confirmed, Zidane told a news conference: "He could travel or not. But nothing will change. Our idea remains that all the players are important, even having won 3-0 in the first leg."

Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Soon after he had finished the news conference, Madrid released the details of their 19-man squad, with Ronaldo and Modric absent.

The coach said he was happy to have centre-back Ramos and winger Lucas Vazquez available again, adding: "They are both fine.

"Sergio as captain will be with us, and Lucas too. He looks very good and has no problems now."

Real are without the injured Gareth Bale, Pepe and Isco, while James Rodriguez is also unlikely to be risked because of a minor muscle problem.

"James felt something in his calf muscle," Zidane said. "It is not a big deal, but we must be prudent as we have many games. We will not take any risks with him."

Zidane said he expected tough challenges against a Sevilla side second in La Liga. "They will be strong and make it difficult for us at the start of the game. We must be ready for that," he said.

"Sevilla are doing phenomenally well, with quality players. We know this is a very, very important week for us."

He praised their on-loan Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri, calling him "a player with a lot of talent who has had an incredible start to the season."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.