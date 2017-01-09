Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos unhappy with Michael Owen's 'weight' joke

Real Madrid legends were at the Bernabeu to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth Ballon d'Or title.

Brazil legends Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos did not take too kindly to ex-Real Madrid teammate Michael Owen's joke about the former striker's weight issues.

Ronaldo and Owen were back at the Bernabeu ahead of the La Liga game against Granada to show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo who won a fourth Ballon d'Or for his superb showing in 2016.

Other Madrid legends like Luis Figo and Raymond Kopa joined in the festivities as the Bernabeu stood in unison to honour one of their own.

Owen, who played alongside Ronaldo during the 2004-05 season, took to Twitter with what appeared to be a lighthearted joke about the 40-year-old Brazilian after their meeting.

"I thought I was gaining weight until I saw my old mate Ronnie." Owen said on Twitter.

While the Englishman seemed to have meant it in jest, Ronaldo and Carlos did not appear to take it the same way as both made it known that it was not a laughing matter.

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest." Ronaldo said in AS.

Carlos was equally stoic in his reply when he said, "I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart."

