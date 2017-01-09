Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane enjoying 'crazy job' as a coach

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
LIVE 21'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Zidane enjoying 'crazy job' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Martin Odegaard

Odegaard leaves Real Madrid on loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Perez denies huge China offer for Ronaldo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo's haul of 16 individual awards

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo jokes: The Best award was tax-free

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and pose with their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Real stars upset by Messi awards no-show

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Madrid's Odegaard set for Heerenveen loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Sergio Ramos

Zidane has Madrid poised for Treble fight

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo, Messi did not vote for each other

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo on FIFA award: 'People aren't blind'

FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Griezmann not in FIFPro's World11 squad

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri wins Best FIFA Men's Coach award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Madrid legends slam Messi for awards snub

Spanish Primera División Vivek Chaudhary
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane enjoying 'crazy job' as a coach

With a chance to make history, the FC panel debate how much it matters to Real Madrid to set a new unbeaten run record.
With Barca's recent draw, Madrid have a five-point gap, and the FC crew believe it's enough to hand Real the league title.
Ivan Campo believes Zinedine Zidane was the best player he saw who could have played football for at least another year.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol reacts to Real Madrid matching Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak.
Ronaldo wears golden boots in honour of his fourth Ballon d'Or while Fellaini's golden locks are envied in The Sweeper!

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that being a manager is a "crazy job" that he "lives intensely" as he was named France Football's Coach of Year and runner-up to Leicester's Claudio Ranieri in The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2016 prize on the same day.

Zidane had a successful first year in senior management during 2016 -- taking over Madrid after Rafa Benitez's turbulent short spell in charge, and guiding the them to victory in the Champions League final just five months later before adding the European Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies. Los Blancos are also currently well clear at the top of La Liga, and a joint-Spanish club record of 29 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Such achievements saw France Football choose Zidane as their outstanding manager of 2016, and the former France international said he felt "incredibly lucky" and was "enjoying himself" at the moment.

"I am incredibly lucky to be able to do what I love, and to taste victory," Zidane said. "I did it as a player and I am now doing it as a coach. At the same time this is a crazy profession. I live intensely everything I do, every day, because I know that one day, it will stop. That is the coach's life. But I do not think about that at the moment. I think about what I'm seeing today, because I'm enjoying myself."

Zidane was pipped by shock Premier League winner Ranieri for the FIFA award, with the Italian getting 22 percent of the votes to his 17 percent. Speaking about that he told Madrid's official website he was happy that the club's achievements during 2016 had been recognised with Cristiano Ronaldo taking The Best player prize and joining four teammates in the FIFA FIFPro World11 2016.

"What I take away with me is everything we achieved last year, but the most important thing is for us to continue working hard with the team and what I'm interested in is that we continue to play well," he said.

"The fact that so many of our players made the Team of the Year reflects well on the team and it's the result of our work day in, day out. I want to thank all of the players and my coaching staff -- who put the hard work in every day -- for this nomination. Cristiano is the best and he consistently proves it. It's been a fantastic year. I hope that things continue on like this."

Spanish sports paper Marca headlined one of its reports from the Zurich ceremony "Florentino's greatest day," in reference to Blancos president Florentino Perez being able to enjoy an especially sweet evening at the ceremony in Zurich.

Perez planned for Zidane to take over the Madrid first team, giving him a number of roles at the Bernabeu including 18 months with the Castilla youth side before eventually promoting him to replace Benitez in January 2016.

"I thought Zidane was going to win, but you must congratulate Ranieri," Perez said. "Zidane has plenty more time to win it. He has only been a coach a short time. He has been a great player and he will be one of the coaching greats, if he is not already. He deserved the prize as best coach. In this great football party, Madrid has swept the big prizes. It is the recognition of a spectacular season."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.