Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo jokes: FIFA's The Best award came tax-free

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo jokes: The Best award was tax-free

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and pose with their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Real stars upset by Messi awards no-show

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's son shows of silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Madrid's Odegaard set for Heerenveen loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Sergio Ramos

Zidane has Madrid poised for Treble fight

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo, Messi did not vote for each other

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo on FIFA award: 'People aren't blind'

FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Griezmann not in FIFPro's World11 squad

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri wins Best FIFA Men's Coach award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Madrid legends slam Messi for awards snub

Spanish Primera División Vivek Chaudhary
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Real Madrid's Ramos back in training

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Beginning of end for Ronaldo, Messi?

FIFA Mark Ogden
Read

When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

Ronaldo, Messi vie for FIFA The Best award

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo jokes: FIFA's The Best award came tax-free

The FC crew debate whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo was most deserving of the FIFA's Best Men's Player award.
Craig Burley and Ross Dyer assess how long Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to dominate player awards.
The guys answer your tweets on Ronaldo's FIFA Player of the Year Award, the FIFPro World XI, and Claudio Ranieri.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has told COPE that winning FIFA's The Best award has shut up his critics -- and joked that the prize came "tax-free."

Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the newly relaunched FIFA prize in Zurich on Monday, following on from his Ballon d'Or victory last month, and said at the ceremony that the vote "shows that people aren't blind."

Ronaldo's personal recognition came after a year in which Real Madrid won the Champions League and Portugal won the European Championship but the forward was also placed under investigation by Spain's tax authorities, amid reports that at least €150 million of his income had been routed through a British Virgin Islands tax haven.

Speaking after the FIFA gala on Spanish radio show "El Partidazo," the 31-year-old said: "There were many doubts, and many campaigns against me. Inside and outside of football too. They wanted to attack me from all sides.

"The truth is that The Best [award] is for the best, which was me, so I am very happy. They wanted me to have a bad time, but as I said before: If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear. So I shut them up, again, as always."

Asked by a reporter whether he would have to pay taxes on winning this particular FIFA prize, Ronaldo joked: "Well, if I had to pay the €150 million that people said I had to pay... This [award] is tax-free. Madre mia!"

He highlighted his charity work, adding: "The attacks I was getting from ignorant people who do not know what they are saying. I am going to tell you the truth. It annoyed me. It annoyed me as when you do things well, when you help many people.

"I am going to mention the 'Solidarity Prize,' which for me is one of the best trophies I have in my museum. I have helped so many people. So you do so many good things and people want you to pay, to camouflage the bad things others do. It annoyed me and it still annoys me. But justice always is just, so we are going to wait and see what happens."

In 2015, Ronaldo won the US-based "Athletes Done Good" award with the organisers saying that the Portuguese was being recognised for "donating more than $83,000 to a 10-year-old fan in need of brain surgery and giving more than $165,000 to fund a cancer center in Portugal that treated his mother."

In December, just as news broke of the Spanish tax authorities' year-long investigation into his affairs, he visited the "Innocent Innocent Foundation" centre for disabled kids in Madrid, posting a photo to his Instagram account.

After winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or late last year, Ronaldo said the allegations of tax problems had "spoiled" that victory.

The chief of the union at Spain's tax authority has said it is likely that Ronaldo will end up facing tax fraud charges in court and that his case should be taken very seriously as "an example to society." The player and his representatives have strongly denied any wrongdoing and released documents that they say show he is currently fully tax compliant.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo's total income for 2016 was $88 million, including salary and endorsements.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.