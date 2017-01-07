Previous
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos returns to full training as recovery continues

With Barca's recent draw, Madrid have a five-point gap, the FC crew believe it's enough to hand Real the league title.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos completed a full training session with teammates on Monday as he stepped up his return from injury.

La Liga leaders Madrid confirmed on their official website that Ramos had joined the session as preparations continued for Thursday's Copa del Rey second leg game against Sevilla.

In a statement, the club said: "The main story was the return of Sergio Ramos to the group."

The defender has been sidelined for the opening games of 2017 after suffering a muscular injury during the Club World Cup final last month.

Although he could return to action against Sevilla on Thursday, he is more likely to make his return against the same opponents in La Liga action three days later.

