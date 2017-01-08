Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
0
0
LIVE 26'
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Highlights
Raphael Varane, right, and James Rodriguez celebrate after the French defender scored his team's second goal against Sevilla.

James stars, Madrid rout Sevilla in Copa

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Madrid equal Barcelona's record unbeaten run in Spanish football

Isco scored twice in the rout of Granada.

Real Madrid beat Granada 5-0 on Saturday to move onto 39 games unbeaten -- equalling Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs going without defeat in all competitions.

Madrid had overtaken their own club record before Christmas when a 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna marked their 35th game since they last lost.

And now they are level with the record set by Barcelona in the 2015-16 season under Luis Enrique. They will overtake their arch-rivals if they do not lose to Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday, where they lead 3-0 after the first leg.

Madrid's previous club record of 34 games was set by Leo Beenhakker during the 1988-89 campaign when they won the Primera Division title, only losing once in 38 games.

Juventus hold the European all-time record for their unbeaten run of 43 matches in all competitions when current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in charge in 2011-12.

Real's last defeat was 2-0 at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on April 6 last season, and since then they have recorded 28 victories and nine draws in all competitions, while scoring 108 goals and conceding just 33.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

