James Rodriguez vows 'I am staying' at Real Madrid after two-goal outing

Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

James vows 'I am staying' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Modric scissor kick vs Sevilla 170104

Real 'almost perfect' in Sevilla win - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?

ESPN FC TV
Read
James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: James brace as Real rout Sevilla

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Real to rest Ronaldo in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Juventus preparing new deal for Dybala

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Zinedine Zidane

Sevilla triple-header could define Real's 2017

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

What's next for James Rodriguez?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Zidane predicts tough Sevilla clash

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

James, Morata, Pepe staying put - Zidane

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo to miss out for Real vs. Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane admits James' game time problem

Spanish Primera División
Read
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli has a plan for Real Madrid

Sevilla FC Dermot Corrigan
Read

Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
James Rodriguez vows 'I am staying' at Real Madrid after two-goal outing

Shaka Hislop says what James Rodriguez should do now that he knows he won't be leaving Real Madrid in the winter.
One year into his managerial career at Real Madrid, the FC boys debate how much praise should fall to Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez said he was happy to stay at the club and fight for his place after scoring twice in Wednesday night's 3-0 Copa del Rey last 16 first leg at home to Sevilla.

James scored Madrid's first goal of 2017 with an early 20 yard curler, and then got his second from the penalty spot just before half-time, with Raphael Varane also on the scoresheet as a previously in-form Sevilla side were steamrolled at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

It was quite a turnaround for James from Los Blancos' last game of 2016 -- when the €80 million 2014 signing spent the Club World Cup final watching glumly on the bench and afterwards suggested to reporters that he was keen to move elsewhere to get more playing time.

In much happier mood tonight the Colombia international told BeIn Sports after the final whistle that he had been through some bad moments but now just wanted to play and contribute to the team.

"I just want to play well when I get the chance, to be able to do good things like today, and to be able to help by scoring goals or giving assists," James said. "That is what everybody wants. Obviously everyone in the team always wants to play, we all go through bad moments, and now it is a new year and a new life."

James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.
James Rodriguez scores his first of two goals against Sevilla in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid.

Pushed as to what would happen next, with reports having circulated recently of a possible January move to Chelsea or Inter Milan, James responded quickly.

"I am staying, I am staying."

James was one of a number of lesser-used players chosen by Zinedine Zidane, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema rested, and Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos among those missing injured.

"We played well despite the missing players," James said. "The most important thing is that the team played well, with a lot of intensity. The result is good for the return leg, although we must be focused there and go for it with everything."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

