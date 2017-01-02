Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid to rest Cristiano Ronaldo against Sevilla in Copa del Rey

Shaka Hislop says what James Rodriguez should do now that he knows he won't be leaving Real Madrid in the winter.
With James Rodriguez struggling for minutes at Real Madrid, is he set to exit the Bernabeu?
Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.
Craig Burley delves into Zinedine Zidane's first year in charge of Real Madrid and the challenges he might face ahead.
Antonio Conte is more than happy with Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea amid speculation of a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is being rested for Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg at home to Sevilla -- leading to surprise among some in the local media who have called the decision a risk.

Speaking ahead of the game, Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane did not mention a plan to leave Ronaldo out of his squad for their first fixture of 2017. But the Portuguese star is the only fit senior player not called up for the game at the Bernabeu, with 18-year-old Martin Odegaard promoted from the Castilla youth side to the seniors to make up the numbers.

At the pregame news conference the French coach had been asked about Ronaldo using interviews around his recent personal awards to let his critics know that he was still at the top of the game.

"I don't think [those critics] doubt his potential, because it's tremendous and his statistics show that," Zidane said. "It is only normal that Cristiano creates debate, everyone has their own opinions about him. He's doing well and he's the only person who does what he does. He has to keep doing the same thing, working hard to keep achieving things."

Ronaldo being given the evening off was a surprise, especially as Madrid are currently without Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic, Pepe and skipper Sergio Ramos.

The AS match preview said it was "extreme rotation" and a "strange decision" especially with the whole squad having a rest during the winter break and with what looks like a straightforward La Liga fixture at home to struggling Granada on Saturday.

Marca says that it predicted the decision as Ronaldo needs to manage his playing time to avoid the muscle injuries that he has suffered in previous seasons, and that "for the first time in his career the word 'rest' has entered his vocabulary."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

