Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out for Real Madrid against Sevilla

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo to miss out for Real vs. Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane admits James' game time problem

Spanish Primera División
Read
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli has a plan for Real Madrid

Sevilla FC Dermot Corrigan
Read

Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

China's millions force Madrid to rethink

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Real must not be complacent - Butragueno

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

James 'will stay' at Real Madrid - father

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo: I'm not motivated by money

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Bayern were step down from Real - Robben

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

€300m offer for Ronaldo 'not right' - Conte

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Five reasons Ronaldo won't make China move

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Rumour Rater: Prem's January window

English Premier League
Read

Zidane 'landed on his feet' at Real

Spanish Primera División
Read

Will Courtois seek a move to Real Madrid?

English Premier League
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out for Real Madrid against Sevilla

Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in Real Madrid's squad for their round-of-16 tie in the Copa del Rey against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, 31, last featured for Real when the club clinched Club World Cup glory with a 4-2 win over Kashima Antlers, with the Portugal captain scoring a hat trick.

The forward will not, however, be in action when Real host Sevilla this week, with Los Blancos next in action against Granada in La Liga on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the game against in-form Sevilla, whose coach Jorge Sampaoli wants to "control the game" at the Bernabeu, Zidane said he expected a difficult challenge.

"They are a very good team, very competitive, very confident," he said. "It will be a difficult game for us. I hope for them too. We are mostly focused on ourselves. We must prepare for the game, work hard, and we just want the game to begin now."

Zidane responded with a smile when asked whether he felt different now than 12 months ago, when he was presented as Madrid first-team coach following Rafa Benitez's turbulent six months in charge.

Craig Burley delves into Zinedine Zidane's first year in charge of Real Madrid and the challenges he may face ahead.

"I am a bit less stressed now," he laughed. "There are always nerves, but less now. The best moment was winning the Champions League. That does not happen very often. The worst I don't know, there was nothing I can think of now."

Despite claiming the Champions League in his first season in charge, and being nominated for a 2016 The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award, Zidane said he did not expect recognition at next Monday's ceremony.

"It would be normal that someone else wins," he said. "I have just begun, this is all new for me. I have to keep working, keep improving."

Madrid star Ronaldo would add the FIFA award to the 2016 Ballon d'Or, Zidane predicted.

"I would be surprised if Cristiano did not win," he said. "He deserves it all, clearly, what he did in 2016 was unique."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.