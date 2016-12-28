Chelsea boss Conte can't believe 'incredible' €300m offer for Ronaldo

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

€300 million Ronaldo offer 'not right' - Conte

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Five reasons Ronaldo won't make China move

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Rumour Rater: Prem's January window

English Premier League
Read

Zidane 'landed on his feet' at Real

Spanish Primera División
Read

Will Courtois seek a move to Real Madrid?

English Premier League
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?

English Premier League
Read

Conte: Important Courtois stays at Chelsea

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Verratti indespensable to PSG - agent

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Zidane may covet Liga over Champions League

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Agent: Ronaldo rejected $105m China salary

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Lucas Vazquez

Madrid confirm injures to Vazquez, Kovacic

Real Madrid Associated Press
Read
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, 19, has been one of the top performers in this season's UEFA Youth League.

Mayoral: I must prove myself at Wolfsburg

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Vallejo to step in if Pepe leaves - reports

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Jose Mourinho Aitor Karanka Real Madrid

Mou: Karanka is a better coach than before

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Courtois to Real Madrid complicated by Navas

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea boss Conte can't believe 'incredible' €300m offer for Ronaldo

Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.

Antonio Conte believes the €300 million offer made to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo by an unnamed Chinese Super League club is wrong.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, claimed Real had been offered a transfer fee worth the equivalent of £257m for the player, who would in turn receive over €100m -- around £86m -- a year in salary.

Mendes said his client had no interest in a deal which Conte hopes is not real.

Chelsea head coach Conte said: "I think it's an incredible story. We are talking about a lot, lot, lot of money.

"I don't want to trust in this. I don't want to believe in this, because, I think, we are talking about an amount of money which is not right.''

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent says the Real madrid star was offered an eye-watering contract to play in China.

Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for £52m last week, while Carlos Tevez, who played under Conte at Juventus, is the latest big-name player to move to China.

"I saw the last contract, the last contract with Carlos Tevez,'' Conte added.

"I think we are talking about a lot of money. This type of offer is incredible, and it's very difficult for the players to say 'no.'

"But I must be honest, I think it's not right. You must have respect for the money.

"I don't agree with this situation.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.