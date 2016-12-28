Chelsea boss Conte can't believe 'incredible' €300m offer for Ronaldo
Antonio Conte believes the €300 million offer made to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo by an unnamed Chinese Super League club is wrong.
Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, claimed Real had been offered a transfer fee worth the equivalent of £257m for the player, who would in turn receive over €100m -- around £86m -- a year in salary.
Mendes said his client had no interest in a deal which Conte hopes is not real.
Chelsea head coach Conte said: "I think it's an incredible story. We are talking about a lot, lot, lot of money.
"I don't want to trust in this. I don't want to believe in this, because, I think, we are talking about an amount of money which is not right.''
Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for £52m last week, while Carlos Tevez, who played under Conte at Juventus, is the latest big-name player to move to China.
"I saw the last contract, the last contract with Carlos Tevez,'' Conte added.
"I think we are talking about a lot of money. This type of offer is incredible, and it's very difficult for the players to say 'no.'
"But I must be honest, I think it's not right. You must have respect for the money.
"I don't agree with this situation.''
