Aston Villa
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
0
0
LIVE 3'
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
 By Associated Press
Real Madrid confirm injures to Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic

Lucas Vazquez
Lucas Vazquez picked up a leg muscle injury in the Club World Cup final.

Real Madrid say forward Lucas Vazquez and midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for an undetermined period because of injuries sustained during the Club World Cup.

Madrid issued the medical reports on Thursday, 11 days after the team defeated Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 in extra time in the tournament final.

Vazquez, who played 81 minutes of the final, has a muscle injury in his right leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Kovacic twisted a ligament in his left ankle while playing as a substitute in the closing minutes.

Both players have earned a place this campaign in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI, with Vazquez taking over from Gareth Bale after the Wales forward injured his right ankle in late November.

Madrid's next match is at home to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie on Jan. 4.

