 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral: I must prove myself in Wolfsburg loan

Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, 19, has been one of the top performers in this season's UEFA Youth League.
Borja Mayoral has yet to become a regular for Wolfsburg.

Borja Mayoral has said he must prove himself on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before he can think of breaking into the Real Madrid team.

Mayoral, 19, joined Wolfsburg five months ago but has made just nine league appearances, two of them starts, and scored once.

The striker told Marca: "We need to be realistic -- right now I'm not playing as much as I would like to.

"But it's a great challenge, and I like those. I'm going to work hard to play more minutes and gain more experience.

"After the season I will speak to both clubs with my agents and will make a decision."

Mayoral, a Spain under-21 international, said he did not regret moving to Germany.

He featured only six times for Real's first team but was a regular for their youth and reserve teams, scoring 32 goals in 58 appearances.

"My focus is on Wolfsburg for the time being," he said. "At Real Madrid you have the best players, and when you come through the youth teams you are not the best.

"There are many players that like me went through the youth ranks and leave with the hope of returning.

"You have to learn elsewhere to be better. I need to triumph at Wolfsburg before I can return to Madrid."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

