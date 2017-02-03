RB Leipzig not at their best in defeat, admits coach Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl's RB Leipzig could not keep pace in the Bundesliga title race.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was unhappy with RB Leipzig's defending of set-pieces as they dropped more points in the Bundesliga title race with a home defeat to Hamburg.

First-half headers from Kyriakos Papadopoulos and Walace, both from Nicolai Muller corners, put the relegation-threatened visitors in control at Red Bull Arena before substitute Aaron Hunt completed a convincing 3-0 victory in stoppage-time.

The loss was second-placed Leipzig's second in succession and leaves them seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Coach Hasenhuttl told his club's official website: "We did not have a good home game, and it was not easy for our returning players to get back to the top level and continue where they left off.

"But [Hamburg] defended well allowed us little space and have been rewarded with two goals where we have not defended well.

"We did not have the right tools to seriously trouble Hamburg today, but we will not over-analyse the two defeats. We will analyse together what was missing."

Victory for struggling Hamburg lifted them to 15th position, four points clear of the bottom two.

The win was particularly sweet for Hamburg's on-loan Bayer Leverkusen defender Papadopoulos following his unsuccessful spell at Leipzig earlier in the season.

"It did not fit for me at Leipzig," he told Hamburg's official website. "Of course it was something special for me to play here today. I wanted to win and show what I can do.

"I'm happy that it worked out, we won and I could score a goal. I am now at Hamburg and feel totally comfortable.

"Hamburg is a great club and we function as a team well, everyone fights for everyone. I also get the confidence from the coach."

Fellow goalscorer Walace, a January signing from Brazilian club Gremio, was also pleased with the day's work on his Bundesliga debut and insists he will get better.

"That was a great game -- congratulations to the entire team," he said. "That was my first goal at all with my head. Of course, I am happy about such a debut, I would not have expected it.

"I must and will continue to improve every day. The Bundesliga has a much higher level than the league in Brazil. This is much faster and more intense. I came here to grow."