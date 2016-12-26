RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg gets three-game ban for Philipp Lahm challenge

The ESPN FC crew discuss Leipzig's chances of making the Champions League and who the funniest member of the panel is.

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has been banned for three matches by the German FA (DFB) after his sending off in the 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Forsberg, 25, was dismissed in the first half for a sliding challenge on Philipp Lahm for which he later apologised, saying he "did not do it on purpose."

The Swede has been one of the star players in the Bundesliga this season, scoring five goals and setting up nine others as promoted Leipzig have shone in their first top flight campaign.

But he will now miss the home games against Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt as well as the trip to Borussia Dortmund.

"The annoying thing is that we'll have to do without him for all of January," RB sporting director Ralf Rangnick said following his side's defeat at the Allianz Arena.

