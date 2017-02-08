Tebas, Ukraine ambassador support Zozulya's right to play for Rayo

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 8'
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Roman Zozulya Real Betis

Tebas supports Zozulya's right to play for Rayo

Rayo Vallecano Associated Press
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya on Rayo: 'I fear for my family'

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya returns to Real Betis from Rayo

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
City's Zuculini leaves Rayo for Verona loan

Transfers PA Sport
Middlesbrough duo leave on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Marcelino Villarreal

Marcelino threatens to sue Rayo president

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Southampton's Gazzaniga loaned to Rayo

Transfers PA Sport
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
LevanteLevante
3
1
FT
Game Details
Rayo: Match-fixing allegation 'frankly false'

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
2
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
1
0
FT
Game Details
Madrid confirm Benzema hamstring injury

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
Real MadridReal Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Gareth Bale

Real boosted as Bale returns to training

Real Madrid
MálagaMálaga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
VillarrealVillarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
1
0
FT
Game Details
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
GetafeGetafe
2
0
FT
Game Details
GranadaGranada
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
2
2
FT
Game Details
 By Associated Press
Tebas, Ukraine ambassador support Zozulya's right to play for Rayo

Roman Zozulya Real Betis
Roman Zozulya is waiting to see whether or not he'll be allowed to play the remainder of the campaign for Rayo Vallecano.

MADRID -- The Spanish league says their president has met with Ukraine's ambassador to Spain to discuss Roman Zozulya, a Ukrainian player at the center of a fan protest that could leave him without a team.

The league says in a statement that president Javier Tebas and ambassador Anatoliy Scherba agreed that "the Spanish government must support the player" and he has a "right to work."

Zozulya's recent transfer from Real Betis to Rayo Vallecano was called off after some of Rayo's fans vehemently protested what they claimed were his links to radical right-wing groups.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian responded in an open letter to Rayo fans dismissing the notion that he had connections to "any paramilitary or neo-Nazi groups."

Zozulya's immediate future is in doubt because his loan to Rayo officially went through before the winter transfer market closed. That means he can't play for Betis or any other European club until the next transfer window opens in the summer.

Comments

