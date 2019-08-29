Previous
Leicester City
Newcastle United
8:30 AM UTC
Next
Jermain Defoe

Rangers' Defoe uninjured after car crash

Rangers Reuters
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
0
2
FT
Joe Aribo recently received his first call up to the Nigeria side, after a stellar early season for Glasgow Rangers.

Joe Aribo puts Old Firm Derby on Nigeria's radar

Scottish Premiership Colin Udoh
Gerrard hit with touchline ban for misconduct

Rangers Reuters
Rangers' Alfredo Morales, left, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card in a loss against Celtic.

Gerrard draws line with Morelos after 5th dismissal

Rangers Reuters
CelticCeltic
RangersRangers
2
1
FT
Fan arrested for confronting Rangers' Tavernier

Scottish Premiership Reuters
Gerrard's Rangers get 4 pens: 'Could've been 5'

Rangers Reuters
U.S. defender Polster joins Rangers from Fire

Major League Soccer ESPN
Jermain Defoe has hopes of moving up the scoring charts at Bournemouth.

Defoe joins Gerrard's Rangers on loan

Transfers Reuters
Burley: Gerrard has done amazingly well at Rangers

Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
1
0
FT
Steven Gerrard has only won one away game since becoming Rangers manager.

Rangers match halted after linesman struck

Scottish Premiership Reuters
Steven Gerrard has lost just once since becoming manager of Rangers.

Gerrard's Rangers start is 'brilliant' - Klopp

English Premier League Glenn Price
Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic investigating injuries during Old Firm derby

Scottish Premiership ESPN
CelticCeltic
RangersRangers
1
0
FT
Europa: Burnley fail to qualify; Rangers through

UEFA Europa League ESPN
Rangers Jamie Murphy celebrates scoring.

Rangers' Murphy out for season; Lafferty signs

Rangers Reuters
Steven Gerrard

Gerrard: Fake turf has no place in 'elite football'

Rangers ESPN
Rangers not 'carried away' after first leg - Gerrard

Rangers Reuters
Rangers' Defoe uninjured after car crash

Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers' win against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.

"#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured," the club said in a tweet.

Defoe, who made just short of 496 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland, came on as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0 on earlier on Saturday.

