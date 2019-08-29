Rangers' Defoe uninjured after car crash
Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers' win against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.
"#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured," the club said in a tweet.
Defoe, who made just short of 496 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland, came on as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0 on earlier on Saturday.
