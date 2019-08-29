Rangers' Defoe uninjured after car crash

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe revealed he couldn't understand how he didn't win silverware at the club with the quality they had and insists it is something that the club still can't shake.

Jermain Defoe revealed how tough it was to leave West Ham for Tottenham and how his first spell ended with manager Juande Ramos telling him to leave in training against chairman Daniel Levy's will.

Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers' win against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.

"#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured," the club said in a tweet.

Defoe, who made just short of 496 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland, came on as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0 on earlier on Saturday.