ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Frank De Boer would not take Rangers manager job now - brother Ronald

Frank de Boer, who played for Rangers, has been linked with their managerial post.

Rangers will need to wait until the end of the season if they are to name Frank de Boer as manager, his brother Ronald has told the BBC.

The De Boers both played for the Scottish giants in 2004, and reports in Scotland have suggested Frank could take over following the exit of Mark Warburton.

But Ronald de Boer told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme that his brother's experience at Inter Milan -- who sacked him after three months having appointed him close to the start of this season -- meant he "wants to have a decent run-up" in any new job.

"He will never take a team at this time of year," he said. "He told me that he's waiting probably until the end of April and then he will take his decision on what options are.

"He wants to have a decent run-up. He had this lesson with Inter Milan when he had only two weeks to start the league and he couldn't really prepare the team.

"I think he learned from that so he wants to have a good pre-season and get to know the players very well.

"He will never take, for example, the Rangers job just now. That's not in question."

He said his brother would also want to find out whether Rangers, third in the Scottish Premiership, "stand close to his philosophy and how he wants to play" as well as whether he would be able to recruit players.

And he added that Scottish football faced a new era, saying: "The money is not there any more -- it's in La Liga or the Premier League, in the German league, the Italian.

"Even the French league is more exciting than the Dutch and the Scottish. It's very difficult, so we have to accept we have to build with young talent and be patient."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

