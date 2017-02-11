Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Next
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Mark Warburton denies resigning from Rangers after club announcement

Mark Warburton Rangers 2
Rangers say manager Mark Warburton has resigned along with his assistants David Weir and Frank McParland.

Rangers announced that manager Mark Warburton resigned on Friday, only for the coach to say he was unaware of the move.

Warburton told BBC Scotland he had not stepped down and did not know of the statement after the Scottish Premiership club announced on its website and Twitter page that he, assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland had all left the club.

Rangers briefly took down the statement from its website, then restored it but removed links from the site's front page.

The statement said the club had been advised earlier this week that the trio "wished to resign their positions and leave the club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation."

Rangers said they had agreed to waive their right to "substantial compensation," which would "assist the management team to join another club."

The club said they had agreed to release the trio, despite the potential financial cost, because it was "important that Rangers has a football management team that wants to be at the club."

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty will take interim charge of the first team for Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Morton, Rangers said.

But Warburton led Rangers' training session on Friday as well as taking part in a news conference in the morning.

The coach told the BBC he would consult a legal team.

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.

