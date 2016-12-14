Scottish FA offers Rangers defender Rob Kiernan two-game ban

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
1
0
LIVE 21'
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 15/2  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

SFA offers Rangers' Kiernan two-game ban

Rangers PA Sport
Read
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
12:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365

St Johnstone 1-1 Rangers

Scottish Premiership
Read

Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing

ESPN FC TV
Read
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
RangersRangers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
RangersRangers
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Barton charged for breaking betting rules

Burnley ESPN staff
Read
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
RangersRangers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mark Warburton

Gilmour urged by Rangers to resist big move

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Chelsea eye Rangers teenager - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
RangersRangers
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Joey Barton of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Barton: Rangers 'built me into Neymar, Messi'

Rangers ESPN staff
Read

Rangers sacked youth coach after '80s claims

Rangers PA Sport
Read
RangersRangers
AberdeenAberdeen
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
RangersRangers
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
RangersRangers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
RangersRangers
DundeeDundee
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Joey Barton of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Barton given one-game ban for breaking betting rules

Scottish Premiership PA Sport
Read

Rangers' Warburton hopeful over Kranjcar

Rangers PA Sport
Read

Barton's Rangers contract terminated

Rangers PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Scottish FA offers Rangers defender Rob Kiernan two-game ban

Rob Kiernan must decide whether to accept a two-match ban.

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has been offered a two-match ban by the Scottish Football Association after being charged with allegedly striking St Johnstone's Steven Anderson.

TV pictures appeared to show the Light Blues centre-back aiming a punch at the Perth defender during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at McDiarmid.

Kiernan has until Wednesday to decide whether he will accept the punishment -- leaving him free to face Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Kiernan lashed out at Anderson late in the first half as the pair tussled at a corner, with replays showing the former Wigan defender swinging a hand at Anderson's midriff.

The £2 million Fulham target had earlier been at fault for Saints' equaliser when he gifted the ball to Steven MacLean, who cancelled out Barrie McKay's opener.

SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan has now issued Kiernan with a notice of complaint, which alleges he breached disciplinary rule 200 "by striking an opponent, namely Steven Anderson of St Johnstone, upon the body."

If Kiernan accepts the two-game punishment, he will sit out the William Hill Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell at Ibrox on Jan. 21, as well as the return clash against the Steelmen in the Ladbrokes Premiership at Fir Park a week later.

If he decides to contest the charge, a principle hearing will take place next Thursday.

Anderson has already warned, though, that the governing body will likely throw the book at the Gers defender.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, he said: "If that's the way he wants to play then it's up to him -- but he is going to get done for it.

"It was a corner and he caught me in the ribs. Brian Easton saw it as well. It was a clear punch on me.

"You can't do that in football games. I'm not bothered but if it gets highlighted then he deserves it.

"Nothing happened before it. I was marking him at a corner and there was a bit of argy bargy -- then he punched me.

"The referee said he did not see it and you can understand it because there was a lot going on in the box."

But Rangers boss Mark Warburton has defended his man, saying: "There's nothing in that.

"I've watched it again -- it's a push. If you punish that there will be more judicial panels than you could possibly imagine."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.