Socceroo Massimo Luongo set for new deal at Queens Park Rangers
Socceroos star Massimo Luongo is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
After an indifferent first season with the London side, Luongo has cemented his spot at the heart of Rangers midfield after adding more defensive structure to his game.
According to West London Sport website, the 24-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year extension to the final 12 months of his existing deal and will put pen to paper next week.
Rangers have made it a priority to lock up the services of Luongo to prevent him from walking away on a Bosman free transfer next season after he impressed new manager Ian Holloway.
The Sydneysider, who was voted player of the tournament at the Asia Cup in 2015, is well settled in London with his English wife and young daughter.
He spoke recently about ignoring the temptation of accepting a big-money move to China to fulfil his desire to play in the Premier League.
