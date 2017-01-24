Previous
Cameroon
Ghana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Alavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Independiente del Valle
Olimpia
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo Capiatá
Universitario de Deportes
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Massimo Luongo

Socceroo Luongo set to sign new QPR deal

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Ravel Morrison returns to QPR on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Goss signs for QPR from Man United

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United youngster to leave club - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Fulham and QPR charged by FA

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Massimo Luongo

Luongo gets China offers 'once a month'

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read

QPR interested in Man United's Goss - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
ReadingReading
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Sandro during the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sandro to join Antalyaspor on free transfer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
2
1
FT
Game Details
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Swansea want to re-sign Caulker - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Aston VillaAston Villa
0
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Socceroo Massimo Luongo set for new deal at Queens Park Rangers

Massimo Luongo
Massimo Luongo, left, will continue to ply his trade in England.

Socceroos star Massimo Luongo is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

After an indifferent first season with the London side, Luongo has cemented his spot at the heart of Rangers midfield after adding more defensive structure to his game.

According to West London Sport website, the 24-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year extension to the final 12 months of his existing deal and will put pen to paper next week.

Rangers have made it a priority to lock up the services of Luongo to prevent him from walking away on a Bosman free transfer next season after he impressed new manager Ian Holloway.

The Sydneysider, who was voted player of the tournament at the Asia Cup in 2015, is well settled in London with his English wife and young daughter.

He spoke recently about ignoring the temptation of accepting a big-money move to China to fulfil his desire to play in the Premier League.

