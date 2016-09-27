Mexicans in Europe: Hector Herrera beginning to find form in Porto

Hector Herrera has rebounded from a poor end to 2016 with some strong performances for Porto.

Has Hector Herrera finally found his rhythm?

After a worrisome start to the Primeira Liga season for Porto, the midfielder has responded with some eye-catching performances to start 2017.

On Jan. 7, Herrera took advantage of his first league start in two months with an active role in Porto's 0-0 draw with Pacos de Ferreira. Although his squad walked away with only a point in hand, it was difficult to overlook the captain's influence through his opportunities created in the attack.

One week later, Herrera was once again given the start and captain's armband for Sunday's match against Moreirense. The 26-year-old was superb for Porto's movement forward and provided an assist in the 3-0 win at home. Herrera led the team in passing and was also an asset defensively with his tackles and interceptions.

Considering the fact that plenty of young Mexican talents are beginning to add more depth to El Tri's roster, Herrera can't afford to struggle like he did in late 2016. If the midfielder wants to maintain his starting spot for Mexico, and Porto as well, he will need to continue to produce impressive performances.

With an assist and dominant showing for Porto on Sunday, Herrera leads this week's list of the Mexicans in Europe. Here's how everyone else fared:

Jesus Manuel Corona, FW, Porto (Portugal)

Herrera wasn't the only Mexican in Porto's recent starting XI. Corona covered plenty of ground on the right wing in his 69 minutes played on Sunday. That said, the winger has only collected one goal for Porto in all competitions since last September.

Andres Guardado, MF, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV's central midfielder provided the highlight of the match through his long-range assist in the 2-0 win over Excelsior. Following injury problems in November and December, Guardado appears to finally be back to full health.

Hector Moreno, DF, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Moreno had little work to do against an Excelsior side that finished with only one shot on target. The defender spent most of his time on the pitch distributing the ball forward towards the midfield.

Jonathan dos Santos, MF, Villarreal (Spain)

Dos Santos played the full 90 minutes in Villarreal's 0-0 away draw with Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday. In a match that was filled with more attacking momentum from Deportivo, the midfielder showcased his defensive traits through numerous tackles on the right side of the pitch.

Diego Reyes, DF, Espanyol (Spain)

Playing as a right-back for Espanyol, Reyes was fairly quiet during Sundays' 2-1 loss to Valencia. Although he did a decent job of breaking up Valencia's attacking play, the 24-year-old was ineffective in his movement up the right flank.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa helped Granada pick up a crucial point against Osasuna.

Guillermo Ochoa, GK, Granada (Spain)

With three vital saves in goal, Ochoa helped Granada scrape by with a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. The point earned over the weekend is much-needed for Granada in the current relegation race.

Carlos Salcedo, DF, Fiorentina (Italy)

Salcedo was left on the bench during Sunday's 2-1 win over Juventus. The defender was also left without minutes in Fiorentina's 1-0 Coppa Italia victory against Chievo Verona last Wednesday.

Pedro Arce, MF, Veria (Greece)

The central midfielder took part in 89 minutes of Veria's 2-0 win over Levadiakos on Saturday. Arce's start was his 13th in a row for the Greek club.

Javier Hernandez, FW, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

The goal drought is over. Last Wednesday, Hernandez provided the game-winning strike for Leverkusen in the 1-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the Florida Cup. Leverkusen will resume play in the Bundesliga against Hertha BSC on Jan. 22.

Marco Fabian, MF, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Fabian played 74 minutes in Saturday's scoreless friendly with Zenit St. Petersburg in Abu Dhabi. Frankfurt's next official Bundesliga match will be against RB Leipzig on Jan. 21.

No playing time

Miguel Layun, DF, Porto (Portugal)

Due to injury problems, Layun was left out of the most recent gameday roster for Porto. Injury concerns have left the defender with sporadic minutes during the past two months.

Raul Jimenez, FW, Benfica (Portugal)

Jimenez, like Layun, has also had injury concerns. Without the striker on the pitch, Benfica earned a 3-3 draw with Boavista on Saturday evening.

Carlos Vela, FW, Real Sociedad (Spain)

A knee injury left Vela out of last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal in the Copa del Rey. Vela will also miss out on Monday's match against Malaga.

Cesar Hernandez covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @cesarhfutbol.