MLS fines Timbers owner Merritt Paulson $100K for referee abuse

Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

MLS fines Timbers owner $100K for referee abuse

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Read

Revs rally to earn stunning draw in Portland

MLS Highlights
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
New England RevolutionNew England Revolution
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ebobisse's diving header gives Portland the lead

MLS Highlights
Read
A MLS match ball sits in the foreground of draft HQ ahead of the 2019 SuperDraft.

MLS suspends ban on Iron Front flag for season

MLS All Stars Jeff Carlisle
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Portland remain on playoff bubble after Minnesota draw

MLS Highlights
Read

Home struggles could see Portland miss playoffs as in-form Minnesota comes to town

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Duncan, Royer deliver to give Red Bulls big road win

MLS Highlights
Read

Duncan puts Red Bulls ahead with first MLS goal

MLS Highlights
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
DC UnitedDC United
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Own goal dooms Portland to defeat vs. D.C.

MLS Highlights
Read

Tuiloma's own goal gifts D.C. United the lead

Major League Soccer
Read

Supporters groups, MLS to talk political signs

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Timbers climb into playoff spots with win over SKC

MLS Highlights
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Benny Feilhaber's cross puts SKC ahead

Major League Soccer
Read

MLS W2W4: Timbers, Sporting face must-win matchup in Portland

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

MLS takes on Portland's most passionate fans over protests. What's this feud about?

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

MLS fines Timbers owner Merritt Paulson $100K for referee abuse

A pair of late goals saw the New England Revolution earn an unlikely draw on the road against the Portland Timbers. For more MLS, sign up for ESPN+.

Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for "misconduct directed at match officials."

The fine stems from the Timbers' 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.