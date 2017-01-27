Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Freddy Adu's Portland Timbers trial ends without a contract offer

Freddy Adu
Freddy Adu will not play for the Portland Timbers following a trial with the team.

Freddy Adu's trial with the Portland Timbers has ended without an offer of an MLS contract.

Adu, 27, was invited to preseason camp with the Timbers by his former U.S. under-23 coach Caleb Porter, but the former teenage phenom will not be joining the team.

"Freddy is no longer with us," Porter told The Oregonian. "He had two weeks and we were up front and honest with him about where we're at. More than anything, you look at the depth, there's just not going to be a spot."

Adu was the youngest American to sign a professional contract in a major team sport when D.C. United signed him at 14 in 2003, a record he still holds.

He's also still the youngest player to appear for the U.S., having debuted in 2006 at 16 years, 234 days. The last of his 17 U.S. caps came in the 2011 Gold Cup final.

Adu has played for 13 different clubs in less than 14 years as a pro, traveling from world famous clubs like Benfica and Monaco to obscure sides in places like Serbia and Finland.

He hasn't played in MLS since 2013, the last of two and a half seasons with the Philadelphia Union and was most recently a reserve with the second-tier Tampa Bay Rowdies, making just 12 league appearances the past two seasons.

