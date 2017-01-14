Timbers re-sign Jack Barmby, promote three from USL squad

Jack Barmby made 19 league appearances for Portland last season.

The Portland Timbers re-signed English midfielder Jack Barmby and promoted three players from its USL side to the first-team roster, the club announced on Thursday.

Barmby inked a permanent contract after spending last season on loan from English Premier League club Leicester City.

The 22 year-old, the son of former England midfielder Nick Barmby, made 19 MLS appearances, five as a starter, scoring one goal and adding an assist. He also saw action in the U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions League.

"Overall we felt Jack had a positive first season with our club, especially considering his age and potential upside," Timbers coach Caleb Porter said in a statement. "We look forward to having him back and seeing even more progress and impact this season."

Winger Victor Arboleda, defender Rennico Clarke and goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh also inked MLS deals after spending last season with then-third tier T2. They join 17-year-old defender Marco Farfan, who signed with the Timbers from T2 in October.

"We are pleased to announce today the signing of three quality young players who have had the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities with T2," GM Gavin Wilkinson said. "With a growing number of players signed from our USL club, we believe developing through our T2 program is a very effective way to get young players ready for first-team football."

Colombia native Arboleda, 20, joined T2 last season from Deportivo Cali and appeared in 25 USL games. Jamaican center back Clarke made 29 starts for the club over two seasons, while McIntosh, a former U.S. U-20 international, joined T2 last season after a four-year career at Santa Clara University.

Doug McIntyre is a staff writer for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @DougMacESPN.