Portland Timbers nearing deal for San Lorenzo's Sebastian Blanco - sources

Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Sebastian Blanco San Lorenzo

Portland nearing deal for Blanco - sources

Portland Timbers Jeff Carslisle
Lucas Melano

Timbers loan Melano to Argentina's Belgrano

Transfers Associated Press
Liam Ridgewell

Timbers' Ridgewell has DUI case dropped

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Roy Miller Saprissa

Portland acquires Miller from Saprissa

Portland Timbers Associated Press
WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
WATCH: Worst MLS misses in 2016

ESPN FC TV
Minnesota at Portland to open MLS season

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Timbers land Attinella in Minnesota trade

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Timbers announce Steven Taylor departure

Transfers PA Sport
Caleb Porter

Porter won't be leaving Timbers - Paulson

Portland Timbers Jeff Carlisle
Will Darlington Nagbe make his mark in midfield at Copa America?

Timbers' Nagbe tours Celtic as reports swirl

Transfers ESPN staff
Christian Pulisic and the U.S. will renew their rivalry with Mexico in Columbus on Friday.

New U.S. formation built for Pulisic to star

United States ESPN staff
Jewsbury given Timbers front office role

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Video via MLS: Nutmegs of the year

Major League Soccer
Liam Ridgewell

Timbers duo apologize after DUII arrests

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Liam Ridgewell

Two Timbers players charged with DUII

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
MLS Forecaster: Knockout round projections

Major League Soccer Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Portland woe vs Van 161023

Portland had 'holes' all season long - Porter

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Vancouver 4-1 Portland

MLS Highlights
Jeff Carls  By Jeff Carlisle
Portland Timbers nearing deal for San Lorenzo's Sebastian Blanco - sources

Sebastian Blanco San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo midfielder Sebastian Blanco could be on the verge of joining the Portland Timbers.

The Portland Timbers are closing in on acquiring San Lorenzo midfielder Sebastian Blanco, according to multiple league sources.

South American outlet TyC and Miami-based journalist Juan Arango were among those first reporting the news.

Portland is competing with Liga MX side Club America for Blanco's signature, but multiple league sources told ESPN FC that they have a high level of confidence that Blanco will sign with the Timbers.

The sources have also told ESPN FC that the transfer fee to acquire Blanco will be around $3 million with a salary of approximately $1.5 million, though the possibility exists that the transfer fee could rise slightly before the deal is finalized.

The Timbers hope that Blanco will fill the roster spot vacated by Lucas Melano, whose loan to Argentine side Atletico Belgrano was finalized on Monday. On the field, the plan is for Blanco to occupy one of the wing positions and provide goals and creativity alongside Darlington Nagbe and former club teammate Diego Valeri.

Blanco, 28, made his breakthrough with Argentine side Lanus in 2006 before moving to Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv in 2010. Blanco was sold to West Bromwich Albion prior to the 2014-15 season, but failed to make much of an impact, making just five league and cup appearances with no goals.

Blanco then moved back to Argentina in 2015, and rebuilt his career with San Lorenzo.

All told, Blanco has made 229 league and cup appearances, scoring 42 goals. At international level, Blanco has made two appearances for Argentina, scoring one goal.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

