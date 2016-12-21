Portland Timbers acquire Roy Miller from Costa Rican club Saprissa

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Roy Miller Saprissa

Portland acquires Miller from Saprissa

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Worst MLS misses in 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Minnesota at Portland to open MLS season

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Timbers land Attinella in Minnesota trade

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Timbers announce Steven Taylor departure

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Caleb Porter

Porter won't be leaving Timbers - Paulson

Portland Timbers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Will Darlington Nagbe make his mark in midfield at Copa America?

Timbers' Nagbe tours Celtic as reports swirl

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Christian Pulisic and the U.S. will renew their rivalry with Mexico in Columbus on Friday.

New U.S. formation built for Pulisic to star

United States ESPN staff
Read

Jewsbury given Timbers front office role

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Read

Video via MLS: Nutmegs of the year

Major League Soccer
Read
Liam Ridgewell

Timbers duo apologize after DUII arrests

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Read
Liam Ridgewell

Two Timbers players charged with DUII

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Read

MLS Forecaster: Knockout round projections

Major League Soccer Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Read
Portland woe vs Van 161023

Portland had 'holes' all season long - Porter

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Read

Vancouver 4-1 Portland

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Mezquida makes it four

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Morales scores in style

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Barnes' second doubles lead

MLS Highlights
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Portland Timbers acquire Roy Miller from Costa Rican club Saprissa

Roy Miller Saprissa
Roy Miller, right, will be joining the Portland Timbers from Costa Rican club Saprissa in February.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Timbers have acquired defender Roy Miller, who played six seasons in Major League Soccer before leaving for Saprissa of Costa Rica's top division.

Miller will remain with Saprissa through February to take part in the team's CONCACAF Champions League play.

The 32-year-old has made 48 appearances with Saprissa across all competitions for the past two seasons. The team won its 33rd Primera League championship last year.

A native of Costa Rica, Miller played for the New York Red Bulls from 2010 to 2015. He appeared in 125 matches and had 15 assists for the Red Bulls, who won the 2013 Supporters' Shield.

Miller has also been a regular on the Costa Rican national team.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.