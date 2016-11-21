Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Ribeiro steps down as Port Vale manager

Port Vale PA Sport
Port ValePort Vale
WalsallWalsall
0
1
FT
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Port ValePort Vale
4
0
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Northampton TownNorthampton Town
2
3
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool United
4
0
FT
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury Town
Port ValePort Vale
0
0
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
2
2
FT
Anthony Grant Port Vale

Port Vale's Grant banned 5 games for ref rant

Port Vale PA Sport
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
Port ValePort Vale
2
0
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
2
1
FT
Port ValePort Vale
StevenageStevenage
1
0
FT
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Port ValePort Vale
3
1
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Oxford UnitedOxford United
2
2
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
1
1
FT
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
Port ValePort Vale
4
0
FT
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Port ValePort Vale
0
1
FT
Port ValePort Vale
Coventry CityCoventry City
0
2
FT
Port ValePort Vale
MillwallMillwall
3
1
FT
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Port ValePort Vale
2
1
FT
Port ValePort Vale
GillinghamGillingham
2
1
FT
 By PA Sport
Bruno Ribeiro steps down as Port Vale manager after latest loss

Bruno Ribeiro is no longer the manager of Port Vale.

Bruno Ribeiro has resigned as manager of Port Vale after only six months in charge, the League One club announced on Monday night.

Vale suffered a third straight defeat when losing 1-0 at home to Walsall, after which the Portuguese coach decided to tender his resignation and it was accepted by chairman Norman Smurthwaite.

A statement on the club's official website from Ribeiro read: "The chairman and I had a project, which sadly due to recent form left me feeling that I let the chairman, fans and club down.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation with Port Vale Football Club. I would like to wish the club all the best for the future."

Ribeiro, who was appointed in June, leaves Vale in 17th place following a run of only one win in their last 11 league games.

Smurthwaite added: "Sadly the project that we undertook is not working and that is demonstrated by today's result.

"I have accepted Bruno's resignation, which highlights his humility and professionalism and I would like to thank him for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Assistant manager Michael Brown will take temporary charge of the first team "until further notice," which looks set to include the FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Huddersfield on Jan. 7.

