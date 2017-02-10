USL's Phoenix Rising sign Mexico legend Omar Bravo

Oma Bravo is Chivas' all-time leading scorer.

United Soccer League club Phoenix Rising has signed former Chivas Guadalajara standout Omar Bravo.

The club was founded in 2014 as Arizona United SC and was rebranded in November as part of an effort to enter the race to become a Major League Soccer expansion team, joining a list of 10 other markets.

Bravo, 36, scored 132 goals for the Liga MX side over a career that spanned 15 seasons.

Chivas' all-time leading scorer also made 65 appearances for Mexico, tallying 15 goals.

"Our ownership group promised to build a championship-caliber team," said Phoenix Rising FC governor Berke Bakay. "A player as experienced as Omar Bravo, with his over 300 appearances for one of Mexico's most storied clubs and the national team, will help solidify an already strong lineup assembled by our celebrated head coach Frank Yallop."

Last season, Bravo played with North American Soccer League side Carolina Railhawks. In 14 appearances he scored four goals and tallied an assist.

"I am attracted to the energy and excitement surrounding this organization and committed to helping the team succeed," Bravo said. "I also want to help inspire the thousands of youth soccer players in Arizona and ignite their passion for our beautiful game."

