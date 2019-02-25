Previous
The Philadelphia Union have signed Metz midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, right, on loan for the 2019 season.

By Reuters
Philadelphia Union acquire Metz midfielder Monteiro on four-month loan

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Jamiro Monteiro on loan from French second-division club FC Metz, the team announced Tuesday.

It is a four-month loan through June that includes an option to extend through the end of the 2019 MLS season, as well as an option to buy.

"We have had our eye on Jamiro for some time and we are pleased to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia," said Ernst Tanner, Union sporting director.

"He is a relentless box-to-box midfielder who we believe fits well into our tactical parameters for a central midfielder. We look forward to integrating him into the squad as quickly as possible with the young season just underway."

Monteiro, 25, joined FC Metz last summer after previously spending his entire professional career in his native Netherlands.

In 2017-18, he tallied four goals and three assists in 34 matches with Heracles Almelo in the Dutch top flight.

