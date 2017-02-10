Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Joshua Yaro to miss 3-4 months for Philadelphia Union after surgery

Joshua Yaro made 17 appearances for the Union in his rookie season in 2016.

Philadelphia Union defender Josh Yaro will miss three to four months after having shoulder surgery, the club announced on Thursday.

Yaro, 22, had sugerty this week after suffering a labral tear during preseason training in Florida.

After the Union selected Yaro with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 SuperDraft, he went on to make 15 starts for the club in his rookie season.

Yaro's injury could provide more playing time for former U.S. international Oguchi Onyewu, who signed with Philadelphia last month.

"Josh came into preseason very fit and sharp. This setback is tough, but the right thing to do was to be proactive and surgery to repair the shoulder is what's best for Josh long term," Union coach Jim Curtin said in a statement.

"We know he will come back stronger than ever. We have a very deep roster that we believe in, and we know the next man will step up in Josh's absence."

