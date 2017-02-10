Joshua Yaro to miss 3-4 months for Philadelphia Union after surgery

Joshua Yaro made 17 appearances for the Union in his rookie season in 2016.

Philadelphia Union defender Josh Yaro will miss three to four months after having shoulder surgery, the club announced on Thursday.

Yaro, 22, had sugerty this week after suffering a labral tear during preseason training in Florida.

After the Union selected Yaro with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 SuperDraft, he went on to make 15 starts for the club in his rookie season.

Yaro's injury could provide more playing time for former U.S. international Oguchi Onyewu, who signed with Philadelphia last month.

"Josh came into preseason very fit and sharp. This setback is tough, but the right thing to do was to be proactive and surgery to repair the shoulder is what's best for Josh long term," Union coach Jim Curtin said in a statement.

"We know he will come back stronger than ever. We have a very deep roster that we believe in, and we know the next man will step up in Josh's absence."