U.S. winger Fafa Picault seals move to Philadelphia Union

U.S. international winger Fabrice "Fafa" Picault has signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Union, the MLS club announced on Thursday.

Picault, 25, was released from his contract at second-tier German club St. Pauli on Tuesday after completing a trial with the Union.

His deal contains a club option for two additional seasons.

"We are excited to bring Fafa to our club for the 2017 season. He provides depth for us and brings a lot of excitement with his speed and ability to move up and down the pitch," Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said.

Picault was born in New York and joined the youth team of Italian club Cagliari at 16. He's previously played in the United States in the NASL with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Fort Lauderdale Strikers, but this will be his first time in MLS.

He scored four goals in 22 league games since joining St. Pauli in 2015 and made his debut for the U.S. national team in May in a friendly against Puerto Rico.

His signing comes in the same week that the Union also signed former U.S. defender Oguchi Onyewu and Bosnian midfielder Haris Medunjani.