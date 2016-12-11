Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Toronto FCToronto FC
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union
3
1
FT
Game Details
Philadelphia Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Charlie Davies

Philadelphia's Charlie Davies was all smiles in his return to New England.
Charlie Davies was traded from New England to Philadelphia in August.

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed former United States international forward Charlie Davies, the club has announced.

Davies, 30, who was acquired from the New England Revolution just before the August trade deadline this summer, had been out of a contract. 

"We are thrilled to have Charlie back for the 2017 season," Philadelphia sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement.

"It will be great to have Charlie from the start with a full preseason around our club and we're looking forward to what he can bring to our team for an entire season."

Davies recorded one assist in eight appearances -- all coming off the bench -- for Philadelphia last season.

A former U.S. under-20 international, Davies has made 17 senior appearances for the United States since his debut in 2007, scoring four goals.

