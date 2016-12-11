Philadelphia Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Charlie Davies

Charlie Davies was traded from New England to Philadelphia in August.

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed former United States international forward Charlie Davies, the club has announced.

Davies, 30, who was acquired from the New England Revolution just before the August trade deadline this summer, had been out of a contract.

"We are thrilled to have Charlie back for the 2017 season," Philadelphia sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement.

"It will be great to have Charlie from the start with a full preseason around our club and we're looking forward to what he can bring to our team for an entire season."

Davies recorded one assist in eight appearances -- all coming off the bench -- for Philadelphia last season.

A former U.S. under-20 international, Davies has made 17 senior appearances for the United States since his debut in 2007, scoring four goals.