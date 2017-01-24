Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe seeks protection for star striker Diego Castro

Diego Castro scored a brace against the Newcastle Jets.

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe is urging A-League referees to give Diego Castro more protection, saying the Spaniard is being regularly kicked by angry opponents.

Castro starred in Glory's 3-2 win over the Newcastle Jets on Saturday night, scoring two goals and setting up numerous other chances.

The 34-year-old is arguably the most skilful player in the league.

But Castro's ability to bamboozle opponents has resulted in rivals taking a harsher approach in their bid to curb his influence.

Against the Jets, Castro was felled several times by strong tackles.

It has been a similar theme across this season, and Lowe is worried it's just a matter of time before Castro gets injured.

"He gets kicked. He gets kicked again. I think the ref's got a little bit of selective vision with things like that," Lowe said.

"He wriggles out of spaces he shouldn't wriggle out of.

"He makes people look a little bit stupid at times, and that probably just pisses them off, so they kick him.

"But somewhere down the line you've got to protect him. You've got to protect your best players in the league."

Lowe said he pleaded with the fourth official to tell the officiating referee to protect Castro during the win over Newcastle.

"He's miked up. He can tell the ref to protect the player. He did -- in the 92nd minute I think," Lowe said.

Despite his concerns, Lowe ruled out making an approach to the referee's department about the issue.

Glory's win moved them to within two points of fourth-placed Melbourne City.

And Saturday's match also marked the long-awaited return of defender Rhys Williams, who had become embroiled in a bitter stand-off with the club over his bid to move to rivals Sydney FC during the transfer window.

Williams had spent the previous seven matches on the sidelines, but came on in the 38th minute against the Jets and performed strongly in defence after Shane Lowry hobbled off with a bruised knee.

Lowry is in doubt for Friday's away clash with Adelaide United, meaning Williams could be handed a starting berth against the Reds.

"He did well. Defensively he was very solid," Lowe said of Williams.

"He's a super player. We've always known that."

Jets coach Mark Jones was disappointed with his side's inability to handle Castro, and the team's frailty in defence.

"That's something they need to step up," Jones said.

The Jets are one point outside of the top six, and host Melbourne Victory on Saturday.