Partizan get three-year European ban

Partizan Belgrade Associated Press
Read

Partizan: Zivkovic attracting offers, not from PSG

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
5
1
FT
Game Details
UCL playoffs: United land Brugge

Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea sign Pantic, 18, loan him to Vitesse

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

UCL: Ludogorets ousted, APOEL advance

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

UCL qualifying: Ludogorets fall, APOEL held

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Mitten: Red Star vs. Partizan in Belgrade

ESPN FC on derby day Andy Mitten
Read

Partizan-Red Star riots lead to 40 arrests

Partizan Belgrade Associated Press
Read
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
Asteras TripoliAsteras Tripoli
0
0
FT
Game Details
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
1
0
FT
Game Details
Pitch invaders mar Spurs win

UEFA Europa League PA Sport
Read
BesiktasBesiktas
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
2
1
FT
Game Details
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
BesiktasBesiktas
0
4
FT
Game Details
Ames: Partizan among elite football factories

Partizan Belgrade Nick Ames
Read

Partizan punished over anti-Semitic banner

UEFA Europa League PA Sport
Read
Asteras TripoliAsteras Tripoli
Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
2
0
FT
Game Details
Partizan Belgrade issue banner apology

Europa League PA Sport
Read

Belgrade boss confident about Spurs tie

UEFA Europa League
Read

Europa: Tottenham win in Cyprus; Hull fall

UEFA Europa League PA Sport
Read
 By Associated Press
Partizan Belgrade get three-year ban from European competition

Partizan Belgrade were handed a harsh European competition ban by UEFA.

UEFA has banned Partizan Belgrade from the Champions League and Europa League for the next three seasons because of unpaid debts.

The ruling by European football's governing body said the 2015 Serbian champions had racked up almost €2.5 million ($2.6m) in unpaid debts as of September, with most of that money owed to social and tax authorities in Serbia.

A three-year ban is unusually severe, but UEFA ruled it was needed because Partizan had broken rules on unpaid debts three times in the last five years.

Citing "a remarkably similar set of circumstances" to the club's last debt case in 2013 -- when they were given a suspended one-year ban -- UEFA's Club Financial Control Body said only a harsher punishment was "appropriate and also capable of producing a general deterrent effect."

