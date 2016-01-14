Partizan Belgrade get three-year ban from European competition

Partizan Belgrade were handed a harsh European competition ban by UEFA.

UEFA has banned Partizan Belgrade from the Champions League and Europa League for the next three seasons because of unpaid debts.

The ruling by European football's governing body said the 2015 Serbian champions had racked up almost €2.5 million ($2.6m) in unpaid debts as of September, with most of that money owed to social and tax authorities in Serbia.

A three-year ban is unusually severe, but UEFA ruled it was needed because Partizan had broken rules on unpaid debts three times in the last five years.

Citing "a remarkably similar set of circumstances" to the club's last debt case in 2013 -- when they were given a suspended one-year ban -- UEFA's Club Financial Control Body said only a harsher punishment was "appropriate and also capable of producing a general deterrent effect."