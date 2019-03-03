Paris Saint-Germain director hits out at Adrien Rabiot for partying after loss

PSG correspondent Julien Laurens calls PSG's capitulation to Manchester United worse than when they lost a 4-goal lead to Barcelona 2 seasons ago.

Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol all agree that PSG deserved the penalty that lead to Manchester United scoring the winner in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has criticised wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot for his unprofessional attitude after the France international was spotted nightclubbing in the hours after the 3-1 Champions League last-16 defeat to Manchester United.

A Romelu Lukaku brace and a late Marcus Rashford penalty awarded by the video assisted referee (VAR) sent United through 3-3 on away goals and PSG crashing out in the round of 16 for the third-consecutive season but Rabiot was unbothered and allowed himself to be recorded enjoying a night out.

Adrien Rabiot a été aperçu en boîte hier soir après la défaite du PSG face à United



Qu'en pensez vous les supporters parisiens?🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B8KP9yk1EJ — PFC (@PassionFootClub) March 7, 2019

Speaking with RMC Sport, the Portuguese confirmed that Rabiot was out as he was not part of the match squad and he blasted the 23-year-old for a lack of professionalism.

"I find his attitude and lack of professionalism towards the club, his teammates and supporters unacceptable," said Henrique. "I would like to point out that until June 30, he remains a member of our squad."

Henrique froze Rabiot out of the senior picture towards the end of 2018 and coach Thomas Tuchel has been unable to call upon the Frenchman since as his contract runs down towards its June end.

Sources recently confirmed to ESPN FC that Rabiot has not replaced his mother Veronique as his agent in an effort to secure himself a free transfer move to a European giant.

The source added that Rabiot still sees himself playing for a different club next season but is no closer to knowing which one it might be -- something that is still yet to change.