PSG's Neymar wants Marseille, bottle-throwing fans to be punished by league

PSG's Neymar was disappointed at being hit with objects from the Marseille fans while taking corners, and hopes more can be done by French football authorities to stamp it out.

PSG's Thomas Tuchel says Kylian Mbappe started from the bench against Marseille due to disciplinary reasons even though he would have liked him to have started.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the opener and Julian Draxler finished off the win in stoppage time as PSG overcame rivals Marseille.

Neymar wants the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), Ligue 1's governing body, to take action against Marseille and their supporters after objects were thrown at him in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win in Le Classique at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

The Brazil international provided the assist for Julian Draxler to complete the scoring in the 95th minute after Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute, and he was targeted by the home fans on multiple occasions.

"It was hard to take corners," Neymar said after the game. "I think that it showed a lack of respect, not only towards me but also to the Marseille players.

"This is not right and should not happen in football. The league must take action. We cannot let it continue that it is dangerous to come and play here each time."

At one moment, a glass bottle was thrown towards Neymar as he prepared to take a corner, and he picked it up to show referee Benoit Bastien.

Coins and other items were thrown in Neymar's direction, and he had to stop and request security assistance throughout the match.

"If the bottle thrown hits me on the head, it could cut me," Neymar said. "It was dangerous. I do not agree with this sort of thing. I hope that the authorities will do what is necessary."

PSG won their 11th consecutive game and they remain eight points clear of second-place Lille ahead of the teams' meeting at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The result also equalled Tottenham Hotspur's record start to the 1960-61 season across the top five European leagues.

The LFP's disciplinary committee next meets on Thursday.