PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot used as subs for 'disciplinary reasons'

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were both substitutes for the 2-0 Ligue 1 win away at Marseille because they failed to arrive for a pre-match meeting on time.

The France international came on to score the first goal and Julian Draxler added the second but Tuchel was left unimpressed by the incident.

"Yes, of course I was upset!" said the German tactician post-match. "Kylian and Adrien were substitutes for disciplinary reasons.

"You cannot be late for this sort of meeting and you cannot punish the whole team for just one person being late. The collective comes before individuals, it has always been that way.

"By scoring, Kylian responded the right way and we expected that of him. However, I do not like playing without him. I hate playing without Kylian!

"I am sad. It was a bit difficult. Personally, it was not a great evening -- not at all! The 11th consecutive win record is huge, but it is a bit difficult for me to get too excited."

Draxler, who made it 2-0, said that Tuchel's message to his players has been received clearly.

"It is between the coach, Kylian and Adrien," the Germany international said. "However, the message is clear -- the club and the team are more important that any one player.

"We need Kylian and Adrien in our coming matches. The coach will decide what happens, but we won, so he was right."

Defender Marquinhos also added that "the coach said and did what he thought was best" and "if Kylian and Adrien made mistakes, it is up to the coach to punish them," while Neymar called it "something internal -- schedules have to be respected."

Although he did not speak about the incident with Canal+, Mbappe admitted that he is already one of PSG's leaders on the pitch.

"The team needed this win," he said. "A great side knows when to rely on its leaders, even if they cannot depend on just one or two players. I have taken on this responsibility."

Meanwhile, Neymar has criticised the poor security at Stade Velodrome that saw supporters heckle him and target him with projectiles.

"Corners were difficult to take," said the Brazil international. "It was a lack of respect and not just towards me. The league must take action because it cannot go on like this -- they threw a glass bottle that could have cut me!"

Marquinhos also rejected accusations that he playacted towards the end of the match after clashing with Marseille's Kevin Strootman as the game soured in its latter stages.

"Sorry... Exaggeration? No -- we all know that Strootman cannot be doing that," the Brazilian said. "If he puts himself somewhere and does not move, he can block players -- he did just that.

"The referee was right next to him and said that it was not a block. Everybody saw it and it is up to them to judge. For me, it was a foul."