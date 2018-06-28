Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Neymar competition behind Paris Saint-Germain exit - Javier Pastore

Former Brazil international Kaka says his country's success at the World Cup depends on the team's ability to protect their star man.
ESPN FC's Ligue 1 correspondent Julien Laurens shares his thoughts on Manchester United and Manchester City's links with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.
Paul Mariner measures if Xherdan Shaqiri would be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system, N'Golo Kante's future with Chelsea and more.

Javier Pastore has said he left Paris Saint-Germain to join Roma because he "could not compete" with Neymar.

Pastore ended a seven-year association with PSG to join Roma on Tuesday, signing a four-year contract with the option of an extra year.

Speaking at a news conference, he said being in competition with Neymar and other players signed to play in a similar role to him had not been easy.

"There were many players at PSG," the 29-year-old said. "However, the ones who had to play played. The most recent arrivals played.

"I joined seven years ago and there were many signings made around my position, so it got harder and harder to get regular playing time -- especially after a few changes of coach.

"I could not compete with Neymar. The last coach [Unai Emery] wanted me to play on the left. How could I compete with Neymar? He is a phenomenon. I have come to Rome to feel important -- no matter the competition."

Pastore said that although he was sad to leave PSG, he was excited about his new challenge.

"I am happy with my career," he said. "I won 19 titles [trophies] with PSG over the past seven years.

"However, it was time to experience something else -- I wanted to feel important again and I hope to be here."

A source close to Pastore said Roma had paid PSG €20 million for the playmaker, and will pay up to a further €4m in bonuses.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

